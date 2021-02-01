CFPUA: Ogden Park water station offline due to malfunction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ogden Park water station is currently out of service according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
According to a press release, a malfunction has caused the system to be inoperable, but crews are working to restore services. The station at Veterans Park is still open and working.
The systems were installed by CFPUA to provide customers with GenX-free water.
When the system is restored the utility provider will provide an update.
