Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office resumes fingerprinting for concealed carry permits, employment

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will resume fingerprinting for employment and concealed carry permits on Monday, Feb. 8.
“By putting further health and safety safeguards into place at the sheriff’s office, this will allow us to resume fingerprinting,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a news release on Monday. “Putting off fingerprinting only puts us further behind. We will assign additional personnel and are attempting to procure additional fingerprinting equipment to help us catch up and provide this service to the citizens of Bladen County.”
The service is only available for Bladen County residents.
To schedule an appointment, contact Sheryl Young or Tracy Hatcher at (910) 862-6960.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.