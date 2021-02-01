1 arrested, 1 sought after allegedly robbing group of duck hunters in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County deputies have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after the pair allegedly robbed a group of duck hunters in Maple Hill last week.
According to a news release, the four victims were returning to their vehicles after duck hunting near Webbtown Road on Thursday, Jan. 28, when they encountered the two suspects — James Farland Jr. and Tyrese Daquon Lee — who were waiting for them.
The pair allegedly shot one of the victims then took the group’s money and weapons. The injured victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the news release stated.
Farland was taken into custody the same day and both he and Lee are charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending, deputies say.
Farland was given a $300,000 bond. Deputies are still looking for Lee.
If anyone has information on Lee’s whereabouts, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office 910-259-1212 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.