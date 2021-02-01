ACLU elects its first Black president

This April 14, 2015 photo provided by Philip Greenberg shows Deborah Archer in New York. Archer, a professor at New York University School of Law with expertise in civil rights and racial justice, has become the first Black person in the 101-year history of the American Civil Liberties Union to be elected its president. The ACLU announced Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that Archer was elected over the weekend in a virtual meeting of the organization’s 69-member board of directors. (Source: Philip Greenberg via AP/Philip Greenberg)