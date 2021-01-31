One Love Tennis hosts food distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Making lemonade out of lemons is the motto for One Love Tennis. The non-profit usually focuses on helping at-risk youth but Saturday, they held a food distribution event.
“There is no way that any young kid or parent should ever go hungry in New Hanover county at night,” said One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson.
Simpson said he got the idea from a friend who was involved with food drives.
So far, they have had five food giveaways and have given out roughly 15 tons of food.
“This is a light in the darkness for them. They need this more than anything else. It just really makes me happy knowing that these people are getting truly what they deserve,” said Jullian Shaw, a senior at Hoggard High school.
The food distribution events are held on the third Saturday of each month and everyone is welcome.
Simpson says the goal of his organization is to eventually stamp out hunger in New Hanover County.
