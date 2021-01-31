Hofstra sweeps weekend series against UNCW women

Brown, who tallied 20 points in the Pride’s victory on Saturday, scored 16 of her 22 points after the intermission as Hofstra pulled away to earn the win. She converted 10-of-20 shots from the floor and added four rebounds with two assists and two steals. Redshirt junior forward Jaylen Hines and junior guard Jahsyni Knight each added 12 points for the Pride, which shot 41.7 percent from the field.