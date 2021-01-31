Hofstra sweeps weekend series against UNCW women

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Junior guard JaKayla Brown led three Hofstra players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as the Pride secured a sweep of its Colonial Athletic Association weekend series against UNCW with a 59-48 victory at the Mack Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.
Hofstra, which won its second game in a row following a five-game losing skid, moved its record to 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the CAA. UNCW stands 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the circuit following its eighth straight setback.
Brown, who tallied 20 points in the Pride’s victory on Saturday, scored 16 of her 22 points after the intermission as Hofstra pulled away to earn the win. She converted 10-of-20 shots from the floor and added four rebounds with two assists and two steals. Redshirt junior forward Jaylen Hines and junior guard Jahsyni Knight each added 12 points for the Pride, which shot 41.7 percent from the field.
Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek led UNCW in the loss with her third consecutive double-double. The Cary, N.C., product tallied 13 points with a game-high 11 rebounds.
Redshirt junior guard Dazia Powell netted a team-high 14 points for the Seahawks on 5-of-15 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-9 effort from long range, while freshman guard Mary McMillan chipped in 13 points.
UNCW returns to Trask Coliseum next weekend to host in-state foe Elon for a pair of CAA games on Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7.
