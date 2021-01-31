Grand Strand Brewing Company weeks away from opening; leaders hope to recruit more businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The countdown is on for the opening of a highly-anticipated brewery in downtown Myrtle Beach.
But leaders said this one grand opening is a huge step for the revitalization of downtown Myrtle Beach.
“We’re hopeful we can be a catalyst for redevelopment in downtown Myrtle Beach,” said Grand Strand Brewing Company co-owner Clayton Burrows.
Burrows said he is counting down until the first beer is poured in his new. The brewery is the first private investment to come to the Arts and Innovation District since the city of Myrtle Beach started to redevelop downtown.
And while it’s the first new business, Burrows and Myrtle Beach Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Lauren Cleaver don’t believe it will be the last.
“We’re excited that other people might want to be here too. If we do it right, and the city really commits to it, the private infill will be amazing,” Cleaver said.
The outside of Nance Plaza is also getting a facelift with the lights, turf and landscaping. Grand Strand Brewing Company is also in the process of building a stage for outdoor entertainment.
While some of the upgrades to Nance Plaza came from a grant, the city invested over $1 million into the total redevelopment. An investment, Cleaver said, is worth it.
“People will want to be here, and have businesses down here, and they’ll want to live here,” Cleaver added.
She also said officials are trying to make walkability a focus of the project, including a corridor to open up space.
