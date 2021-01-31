First Alert Forecast: a soggy end to January

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final day of January! Hopefully, you were able to take advantage of the sunshine Saturday, despite the chilly temperatures. An approaching storm system from the south will boost temperatures and rain chances in a big way. Highs will soar back into the 50s and in some cases 60 degree range or Wilmington and coastal zones, thanks to a wedge of warm air. Inland zones cover portions of Bladen, and Columbus counties and areas northwest may see temperatures stopped short of 50 once again.
After some leftover showers early Monday, most of the new work week should be dry. Temperatures will trend seasonably cool early on and grow unseasonably warm by week’s end.
Be sure to consult your WECT First Alert Weather App for specific readings in your area using you “follow me” settings or your zip code. As always, you can se the numbers out to seven days for the Wilmington Metro below. Thanks for your trust!
