First Alert Forecast: a soggy end to January

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final day of January! Hopefully, you were able to take advantage of the sunshine Saturday, despite the chilly temperatures. An approaching storm system from the south will boost temperatures and rain chances in a big way. Highs will soar back into the 50s and in some cases 60 degree range or Wilmington and coastal zones, thanks to a wedge of warm air. Inland zones cover portions of Bladen, and Columbus counties and areas northwest may see temperatures stopped short of 50 once again.