First Alert Forecast: chilly start to February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final rainy day of January! After some leftover showers Monday, most of the upcoming work week should be dry. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the chilly 30s. Some frosty cold nights ahead are certainly possible at least through midweek.
Late in the week, expect a warming trend ahead of the next ares of low pressure which will bring scattered showers by Friday and last into next weekend. Be sure to consult your WECT First Alert Weather App for specific readings in your area using you “follow me” settings or your zip code. As always, you can see the numbers out to seven days for the Wilmington Metro below. Thanks for your trust!
