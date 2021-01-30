Wilmington coloring book selected by NC museum as part of an African American cultural celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A coloring book that illustrates African American history makers from Wilmington is getting recognition from the North Carolina Museum of History, according to the creator.
Cedric Harrison, the creator of “Wilmington NC in Color,” says the book will be featured as part of the museum’s African American cultural celebration.
It’s an annual event that they’ve been doing for decades and every year they go through a full selection process of what people are doing to honor and do things around African-American history,” Harrison says. “This year a black boy from Wilmington was highlighted for the work that he’s trying to do around bringing more light around the rich and unique history of Wilmingtonians of the African American community here.”
Harrison is the founder of Support the Ports, a non-profit agency whose mission is to enhance, cultivate and provide a renewed sense of community ownership and excellence.
The artwork includes super hero drawings of Black History Month heroes like Michael Jordan, Althea Gibson and Meadowlark Lemon. Regular Grayson, the art teacher at GLOW Academy, is the artist behind all of the illustrations.
The book costs $10 but can be downloaded at no cost on the Support the Ports website. Harrison says a free audio version is coming out this summer.
“We’re working currently on making the coloring book a shuttle tour so, look out for “Wilmington NC in Color--The Shuttle Tour” coming in the summer and also be looking out for the Wilmington in Color audiobook. Not only will you be able to download the book on our website for free but you will also be able to download the audio version of me reading the book so if you don’t want to read to your kids you can click play and let me read it.”
You can download Wilmington NC in Color by clicking here.
