Volunteers planted over 50 trees to help replace city’s canopy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just over 50 trees were planted by 40 volunteers from the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees Friday, January 29 as part of the Wilmington Tree Initiative to replace trees lost to hurricanes.
These trees, planted along Racine Drive, from Old Eastwood Road to Oriole Drive, were planted in partnership with Audi Cape Fear. For every car sold since November 2020, Audi pledged to plant a tree.
Many local groups are committed to re-growing Wilmington’s urban forest and the goal is to plant 1739 trees by fall 2021. So far, they have planted 1600.
“So we planted 1,600 trees so far today. We’ve got until the fall of this year to complete our task. So you know, you can see we’re going to far exceed that number 1,739. Hopefully we double that. But it’s been an outstanding response from the citizens and the community for this tree initiative,” Mayor Bill Saffo said.
Wilmington is one of only two cities in North Carolina chosen to take part in a federal study about how trees improve local waterways.
