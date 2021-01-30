UNCW women fall on the road to the Pride

HEMPSTEA, N.Y. (WECT) - Redshirt junior forward Jaylen Hines and junior guard JaKayla Brown each tallied 20 points to lead Hofstra to a 72-59 victory over UNCW in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at the Mack Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Hofstra snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory while moving to 5-10 overall and 3-6 in the CAA. UNCW, meanwhile, dipped to 3-8 overall and 0-5 against league opponents.
Hines, who made 7-of-10 shots from the floor and 6-of-10 free throws, netted 13 of her 20 points in the second half while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Brown knocked down 8-of-19 field goal attempts and was perfect in three free throw tries while securing five rebounds.
Junior guard Jahsyni Knight chipped in 13 points and seven assists for the Pride, which shot 45.0 percent from the field. UNCW junior guard
Za’Nautica Downs came off the bench to lead all scorers with 23 points for her seventh double-digit scoring effort in a row. The Moultrie, Ga., product connected on 6-of-16 shots from the floor, including a 3-for-8 showing from beyond the arc, while sinking all eight of her free throws.
Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek added her second straight double-double after scoring 18 points with a game-high 11 rebounds.
UNCW and Hofstra complete the weekend series on Sunday afternoon with a 2 p.m. contest at the Mack Sports Complex.
