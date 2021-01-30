Late 2nd half run leads Hofstra past Seahawks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Reserve guard Omar Silverio came off the bench to score 13 of his career-high 17 points in the second half to propel Hofstra over UNCW, 82-73, in a Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball matchup early Saturday at Trask Coliseum.
The Pride won for the fourth consecutive time and hiked its record to 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the CAA. The Seahawks, 7-7 and 1-4, have dropped four of their last five outings.
Junior forward Isaac Kante paced four Hofstra players in double digits with 18 points. Senior guard Jalen Ray pumped in 17 points to go along with Silverio’s total, and freshman forward Kvonn Cramer tied his career best with 16 points.
Senior guard Mike Okauru played all 40 minutes and led the Seahawks in scoring for the third time with 21 points. Sophomore guard Joe Pridgen added 17 points, while senior guard Ty Gadsden and senior forward John Bowen closed with 12 points apiece.
Bowen, from Bladenboro, N.C., went 6-for-6 off the bench to surpass his previous scoring high of 10 points at Norfolk State on Dec. 18 in Norfolk.
“Give a lot of credit to Hofstra,” said Takayo Siddle, UNCW’s first-year head coach. “They have a lot of seasoned guys that know how to win. They made winning plays at both ends of the floor and I thought that was the difference in the game.
“We just have to keep fighting trying to get stops. We have to keep plugging way. We’ll show our guys what it looks like and try to get over the hump.”
UNCW trailed at the half, 39-36, and regained the lead early in the second period before the resilient Pride rallied down the stretch.
The Seahawks led by four points, 55-51, at the 12:35 mark when Bowen grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the putback. But the Pride scored five quick points to regain the lead before sophomore guard Jake Boggs tipped in a miss to put the Seahawks back in front, 57-66, their last lead of the contest.
It was still a three-point game with just under five minutes left to play when Hofstra, the defending CAA champions, made its move.
After Okauru scored on the left elbow to cut the deficit to 68-65, the Pride reeled off nine straight points over a 2:42 stretch to gain separation. Silverio drained a key three-pointer in the spurt and Ray tossed in four free throws as the Pride built its largest lead of the game, 77-65, with 1:33 left to play.
Hofstra’s balanced attack overshadowed an outstanding first half by Pridgen, who led all players with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the opening 20 minutes. Pridgen has now reached double figures in eight of the 11 games since he joined the team back on Dec. 7.
The Pride used a 7-0 spurt early and grabbed a 10-3 advantage on Cramer’s putback before the Seahawks rallied. Pridgen’s reserve layup capped an 8-0 run over a 2:58 stretch to give the Seahawks a 13-11 edge.
Kante got into the act with three straight buckets midway through the period and Silverio gave the Pride a lift. A Rhode Island transfer, Silverio connected on a stepback jumper and Ray’s driving layup with four minutes left pushed Hofstra’s lead to 33-28.
In three games against the Seahawks, Kante has averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and made 70.3 percent of his shots on 19-of-27 field goals.
Both teams played with key contributors. UNCW’s Jaylen Sims, the squad’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, was sidelined with an injury and senior guard Tareq Coburn of Hofstra, the Pride’s second leading scorer at 15.5 ppg, did not play.
