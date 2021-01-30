First Alert Forecast: from sunny and frigid to warm and dry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final Saturday of January! It’s a tale of two weekends with Saturday featuring a continuation of the sunny and frigid temperatures we experienced Friday. Highs will be stopped well short of 50 degrees once again, which is about 10 degrees below our average highs for late-January.
By Sunday, an approaching storm system from the south will boost temperatures and rain chances in a big way. Highs will soar back into the 60 degree range or even higher in select spots thanks to a warm front.
After some leftover showers early Monday, most of the new work week should be dry. Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster.
After some leftover showers early Monday, most of the new work week should be dry. Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster.
