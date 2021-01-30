First Alert Forecast: Saturday sunshine to give way to Sunday rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final Saturday afternoon of January! It’s a tale of two weekends with the rest of your Saturday featuring a continuation of the sunny and chilly temperatures we experienced Friday. Highs will be stopped well short of 50 degrees once again, which is about 10 degrees below our average highs for late-January. Expect clouds to increase tonight as lows dip into the 30s late this evening before rising back to the lower 40s for Sunday morning.