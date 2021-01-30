City Council to discuss Bijou Park improvements, award construction contract

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington could be getting closer to seeing improvements made to Bijou Park as City Council is set to approve a bid for $604,795 to renovate the park.
Plans to improve the park have been in the works for years.
In 2019 the City Council heard a presentation that planned to have the park improved and opened by the time River Place opened in April of 2020, but, that did not happen.
It also appears that the costs of the improvements are on the rise. In 2019 during the presentation, it was said the park improvements would cost the city $483,718 for construction and $69,319 for design. Now, the park improvements are expected to cost nearly $605,000 for construction.
City Council is expected to take two different actions on Tuesday during their council meeting related to the park’s improvements. First, they will be tasked with awarding the construction contract to Muter Construction, then, they will also have to approve an appropriation of $230,000 to fund the project.
So what exactly will the improvements include?
“The Bijou Park Renovations Project involves demolition of existing infrastructure and a complete renovation of the site with contemporary landscape features and other extensive upgrades to promote activation and safety. Key park elements include string lighting and moveable seating spaces and alternate bid elements such as an entry feature, raised planter wall, green wall, decorative block seating, screen panels and pavers, according to City Manager Sterling Cheatham’s submission to City Council.
The park will act as a connection from Front Street to Water Street and the newly designed parking garage and River Place.
City Council meets Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
