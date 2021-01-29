Union Elem. in Brunswick County to transition to remote-only learning on Monday

January 29, 2021

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools officials say that Union Elementary will transition to remote-only learning beginning Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 activity at the school.

“The COVID-19 activity at UES meets the threshold of a ‘cluster’ which is a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals,” a news release stated.

The school will undergo deep cleaning over the weekend by ServPro.

Staff will work from Union while students will be 100 percent remote learning through at least Feb. 15.

In-person instruction is expected to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

On Thursday, district officials made a similar announcement regarding Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary.

