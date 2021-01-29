Shallotte woman wins $136,854 jackpot

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte woman beat 1 in 240,000 odds to win $136,854, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.
Leslie Moser purchased her winning $5 Jackpot 7s ticket from the Shallotte Moose Family Center on Holden Beach Road Southwest in Shallotte.
Moser won half of the Fast Play jackpot, which stood at $273,708.
She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $96,826.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.