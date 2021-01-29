Reward now offered for arrest in Christmas Day murder in Wilmington

Reward now offered for arrest in Christmas Day murder in Wilmington
35-year-old Jalisa Bellamy died on Christmas morning following a shooting and a car crash. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | January 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:33 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the Christmas Day murder of Jalisa Bellamy.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25 near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and Market Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a car had crashed into a utility pole and both people in the car had been shot. The driver of the vehicle, Bellamy, passed away at the hospital. The 35-year-old male passenger was treated and released.

RELATED: ‘I’m at a loss for words’: Wilmington police investigate Christmas morning homicide.

On Friday, Wilmington police released photos of a suspect vehicle last seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Wilmington police released images of a vehicle seen leaving the area following the shooting.
Wilmington police released images of a vehicle seen leaving the area following the shooting. (Source: WPD)

If anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).

All other calls should be made to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.