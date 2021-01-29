Pender High girls basketball postpones next three games due to Covid-19

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender High School varsity girls basketball team has postponed its next three games due to contact tracing related to Covid-19.
The affected games are against East Carteret (Jan. 29), at Heide Trask (Feb. 2), and against Richlands (Feb. 5).
“It’s certainly disappointing to pause the season, but safety remains a focal point during these uncertain times,” Pender High athletic director Matt Davis said. “We look forward to resuming competition in February.”
The Pender girls are expected to resume play on Feb. 9 at home against Southwest.
The Patriots have already worked to reschedule the Coastal 8 games that have been postponed. East Carteret will travel to Burgaw on Feb. 11, while the Patriots will be at Heide Trask on Feb. 17. Pender will host Richlands on Feb. 18.
On Thursday, the district announced that the Heide Trask boys basketball team postponed its next five games due to Covid-19 contact tracing.
