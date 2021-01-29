‘It’s not an easy topic’: Surf City council members discuss paid parking

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Town Council met Friday morning to discuss implementing paid parking.
The town is one of the last in the area to offer free parking, but council members talked about how crowded and unsafe it was on the island last summer. The proposal includes paid parking from April through October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Of course, all of this is subject to change. This proposal is still in the works and still in the discussion phase.
All council members are on board for paid parking, except for Councilman Dwight Torres.
“I feel like but this was never put together as a commission,” said Torres. “To bring in subject matter experts, to bring in residents, to be a part of the discussion; This decision was made. And now we’re trying to rationalize it.”
Town council will meet again on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“Public comments will be accepted and can be submitted by telephone or email by calling and leaving a voicemail at (910) 338- 5510 or by emailing the Town Clerk at clerk@surfcitync.gov. All comments will be heard during the public comment portion of the Town Council meeting on February 2, 2021 and prior to the vote,” according to the town.
