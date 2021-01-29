North Topsail Beach approves paid parking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of North Topsail Beach has decided to move forward with paid parking.
As of March 1, 2021 paid parking will be in effect in all Town controlled parking lots. Parking on side streets will be prohibited unless designated as a paid area. There are three public lots that are maintained by Onslow County which will remain free unless otherwised changed by Onslow County.
The Board of Alderman cite beach maintenance and an increase in population as reasons to bring in the extra revenue. In 2020 a $237 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Storm Damage Reduction Project was approved. The Town will be responsible for $16.5 million for the initial phase, then $3 million each year over a 50-year period of time.
North Topsail Beach property owners will be able to register two vehicles for parking at no charge. Rates for parking will be decided at a later date.
