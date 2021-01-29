NHRMC receives help with vaccine rollout from CFCC nursing and EMT students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) recruited Cape Fear Community College (CFCC)’s Associate Degree Nursing students, Paramedics, and Advanced EMT students to assist with the vaccination effort.
“This is a life-changing experience for students. It’s an opportunity for them to volunteer in the community and to experience how health care professionals impact the communities they serve,” Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Heather Caldwell said. “This is true service-learning.”
Caldwell said the vaccine clinic allows students to experience, first-hand, how their work impacts the public and says they are well-prepared to help with the effort. The students are proud to be involved.
“I feel a great sense of pride in being able to help our community in such a monumental way. This long-awaited vaccine is one of the first steps towards achieving normalcy,” said CFCC Associate Degree Nursing student Marco Perez.
Assisting with the effort is a win-win for both the students and the hospital. NHRMC benefits from volunteers to help scale the vaccination rollout and the students gain experience in a real-life service setting.
“Working with NHRMC’s professionals in this setting provides a tremendous learning opportunity for our students. EMS is a dynamic profession, and our students are learning that they truly must be ready for anything,” said CFCC’s Emergency Medical Science program director Chip Munna.
Click here for more information about NHC’s vaccination program.
