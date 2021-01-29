NHC board of commissioners discuss vaccine roll out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties across North Carolina are all lacking COVID-19 vaccines compared to the number of people wanting to get one.
Leaders in New Hanover County (NHC) are making sure providers have doses of the vaccine to take out to the community. Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said the lack of vaccines here, like in other counties, is causing a lot of frustration in the community and she is hoping that the process improves.
“It’s more of a national thing—you heard in there [we] are only going to get 300 something a week. That’s certainly not enough. We’re hoping...on the national level we’ve been told they are going to ramp up production, and we look forward to getting as many vaccines as possible. I would encourage anyone when they have the opportunity to please take it and get vaccinated,” said Olson-Boseman.
NHC Health and Human Services director Donna Fayko told commissioners the county will get 300 vaccine doses a week for the next three weeks. The state is getting fewer doses from the federal government, and it is trickling down to the counties. Fayko also said that in terms of other counties in the state, New Hanover is one of the best at getting the vaccines out as soon as they get them in.
