New Hanover County health director no longer employed by county

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Health director Phillip Tarte, one of New Hanover County’s top public health officials, is not longer employed by the county, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
Tarte’s last day with the county was on Wednesday. He was originally hired in 2016.
David Howard, who previously served as assistant health director, will now serve as interim health director, the county spokesperson added.
Tarte’s salary at the time of his separation was $131,603 with no disciplinary actions taken against him during his time with the county.
The county spokesperson declined to provide further details, saying it’s still a “confidential personnel matter.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.