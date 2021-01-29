‘Ice Man Ski’ to show off ice sculpting skills in competition in Alaska

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael “Ski” Kowalski, of Castle Hayne, shrugged off getting frostbite as he pursues his passion.
Kowalski is one of the artists competing in the World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks, AK.
When he spoke to us on Thursday, the temperature was 10 below, as he helped volunteers and organizers set up for the event, which lasts from Feb. 15 to March 3.
“It’s beyond an honor,” he said about his involvement in the competition. “Ever since I got into ice carving and ice sculpting in February 2001 I’ve always heard about this. This is now my second year doing it. You don’t get invited up here, you have to come here and prove yourself of your ability but most importantly, you have to show the heart. It’s not for the weak. It’s not for the weak minded. You have to have that internal fortitude to keep on going because you get cold, you get tired, you get miserable and it gets to a point where either you give up and go home or you just keep pressing on.”
He kept pressing on last year to his own detriment.
“I got frost bite last year; it took the tips of my fingers off,” he said, adding this was “not a problem.”
Kowalski said that’s just how passionate he is about this work.
“It’s what’s in your heart,” he said. “It’s what your passion is and you do it to prove yourself.”
The event, which began in 1990, brings competitors from around the world to Alaska to show off their skills.
“I’m working with guys that are from Russia, Canada, Mexico; I’m even working with Ohio State fans,” joked Kowalski, a native of Detroit, MI. “I even think we have a crew this year that comes from Australia. They compete with nine 1,000 lb. blocks. I will be competing on the first week of February with nine 1,000 lb. blocks. Then, there’s a snow sculpture competition as well.”
The competition will be streamed live online, with the competition that Kowalski is competing in beginning on Feb. 15.
