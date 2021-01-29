‘Ice Man Ski’ to show off ice sculpting skills in competition in Alaska

“It’s beyond an honor,” he said about his involvement in the competition. “Ever since I got into ice carving and ice sculpting in February 2001 I’ve always heard about this. This is now my second year doing it. You don’t get invited up here, you have to come here and prove yourself of your ability but most importantly, you have to show the heart. It’s not for the weak. It’s not for the weak minded. You have to have that internal fortitude to keep on going because you get cold, you get tired, you get miserable and it gets to a point where either you give up and go home or you just keep pressing on.”