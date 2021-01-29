Groundbreaking ceremony held for The Healing Place of New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Across the country, people themselves or people they know has been affected by addiction. That is no different for the people right here in southeastern North Carolina.
Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for The Healing Place of New Hanover County treatment facility. It’s a peer-led residential drug and alcohol recovery facility that will offer services to anyone who needs them for free.
New Hanover County is funding the new facility and county leaders say this is a step in the right direction to help with the drug problem right here in our backyard.
“I’m sorry we have this problem here in southeastern North Carolina and we are dealing with the drug use but I’m very happy with the courage of the commissioners to step up and take all the public criticisms, especially from the neighbors around here. We’re just trying to help people,” said Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
The facility will have 200 beds total — 100 for men and 100 for women.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.