First Alert Forecast: cold start, wet finish to January’s final weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will press for the nippy lower and middle 40s for afternoon highs amid light but crisp northwest breezes.
Yours is a “half-n-half” weekend forecast. Saturday is the drier half with sun intervals helping temperatures to abandon the frigid 20s early in favor of the 40s to near 50 late. Sunday carries a risk of rain with temperatures surging through the 40s and 50s.
Catch more details on this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook deeper into February with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. In any case, thanks for your trust!
