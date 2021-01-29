First Alert Forecast: cold start, wet finish to January’s final weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Jan. 28, 2021
By Gannon Medwick | January 29, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 4:22 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will press for the nippy lower and middle 40s for afternoon highs amid light but crisp northwest breezes.

Yours is a “half-n-half” weekend forecast. Saturday is the drier half with sun intervals helping temperatures to abandon the frigid 20s early in favor of the 40s to near 50 late. Sunday carries a risk of rain with temperatures surging through the 40s and 50s.

Catch more details on this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook deeper into February with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. In any case, thanks for your trust!

7-day Forecast

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.