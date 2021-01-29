First Alert Forecast: cold Saturday, wet Sunday for January’s final weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Another sunny and blustery afternoon will give way to clear and frigid conditions on your Friday night as lows drop deep into the 20s again overnight. Please mind your “P”s once again: bring in your pets, protect delicate plants, and check on your pipes as well.
It will be a split verdict for your weekend. Saturday features a continuation of the sunny and chilly conditions we experienced on Friday with highs only reaching the middle and upper 40s. On Sunday a storm system approaching from the south will boost temperatures and rain chances in a big way. Highs will soar back into the 60 degree range or even higher thanks to a warm front.
After some leftover showers early Monday, most of the new work week should be dry. Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster.
After some leftover showers early Monday, most of the new work week should be dry. Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster.
