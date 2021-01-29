‘Definitely worth the drive’: Man drives four hours to Charlotte Motor Speedway as vaccine supply remains low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With another mass vaccination clinic this weekend in Charlotte, thousands are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
At last weekend’s clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Terry Jackson says he drove nearly four hours from Ocean Isle Beach to get his first dose.
“Yes, it was definitely worth the four-hour drive,” he said.
The 65-year-old Rock Hill native, joined 15,000-plus at the speedway who received their first dose.
“Everybody was so professional, so pleasant,” he added about the staff.
WBTV asked Atrium Health for a breakdown of where people lived, we were told to contact the state. The state responded saying they don’t have information from specific events.
It remains unclear how many people traveled outside the Charlotte-area to the mass vaccination clinic.
In Jackson’s current county of Brunswick, the wait time for a vaccination appointment, according the online website is over three months.
“Do you think because of your health it’s worth however long you had to drive?” we asked.
“O yes, and after talking to my neighbor today to find out hers is scheduled for April 23,” he replied.
As the push continues for more vaccines, Jackson is willing to sacrifice his own time to help others.
“I also think there are people who can’t afford the gas to drive to Charlotte, or by themselves or would be afraid to make that drive by themselves. You know what, I’ll load my car up to take them. To me, I’m that passionate about it and it’s that important,” he said.
In three weeks, his calendar is already circled for the last dose.
“The second dose is the same process, I will drive back to Charlotte on Feb. 13 at the same time,” he added.
Although health officials do recommend getting a vaccine close to where you live, there is no requirement that you must get a vaccine in your county.
