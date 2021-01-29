Community collaborative holds kick-off event for accelerator program winners

Genesis Block held a kickoff event where the ten businesses—all based in the Cape Fear region—were invited to celebrate their roads to success. Each business was invited to speak briefly about the service or goods they provide. Businesses in the program include Jay Ski’s Rub-a-Dub, a company that sells spices; Get That Deed, a company that helps people become homeowners; and Star-Studded Voices, a vocal performance teaching company.