Cliff Cash: Comedian who says he’s Half Way There reaches #1 on iTunes (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I kind of started trying stand-up just after he (Wiley) got his first two-book deal,” Cliff says about his brother. “I think it really inspired me. He’ll tell you leading up to getting the two-book deal, a lot of people said ‘No!’. He was constantly submitting to literary journals and wasn’t having the kind of luck he was hoping for, but he didn’t give up. He kept going for it. That’s when he got the agent he has now and in very short order, got him the two-book deal. It was huge. That first book was a New York Times best-seller, in all kinds of publications, and won awards all over the world. I think just seeing somebody that I know that closely and intimately really go for it and not give up, it made me think like ‘You know, maybe I can do this thing that I really love. Maybe I can really do it’.”