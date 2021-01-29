CFCC president gets 10-percent raise; full-time employees to receive 2-percent increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton has received a raise of approximately 10 percent.
According to CFCC Spokeswoman Sonya Johnson, the college’s Board of Trustees approved a salary increase of $26,000 for Morton effective Feb. 1. The raise will bring his salary up to $286,104.
Johnson also confirmed that Morton has authorized a 2-percent salary increase for full-time CFCC employees that will also be effective Feb. 1. The last salary increase for full-time employees came on July 1, 2018, when the state approved a 2-percent increase.
WECT has reported concerns about management at the college since January 2020. That’s when the outgoing directors of Human Resources and Information Technology came forward, publicly expressing concerns about Morton’s leadership. Dozens of other current and former CFCC employees reached out to us in the days following that report, with similar stories of a hostile work environment.
They claimed Morton was running the college like a police state. Moreover, they said Morton played favorites, promoting friends and allies, and pushing out longtime college employees who he perceived as threats. Morton staunchly denied those claims.
The college board met to discuss the publicized concerns at a meeting last January. They ultimately dismissed the significance of the concerns from the two outgoing executives who went on-the-record with WECT.
