WANTED: Columbus Co. deputies seek man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl.
According to a news release, deputies responded to Columbus Regional Medical Center in July 2020 after the victim reported that she had been raped multiple times, and on multiple different occasions, by James Patrick McCormick.
The incidents reportedly occurred in Whiteville and in Bladen County.
McCormick, who is facing felony statutory rape of a child charges, is described as six-foot-two weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
His last known address is listed as Pine View Drive in the Evergreen community of Columbus County.
If you know McCormick’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.
