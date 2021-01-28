US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter

The estimated drop in GDP for 2020 was the first such decline since a 2.5% fall in 2009, during the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis. That was the deepest annual setback since the economy shrank 11.6% in 1946, when the economy was demobilizing after World War II. The most catastrophic annual contraction in records dating to 1930 was a 12.9% fall in 1932 during the Great Depression.