A rape crisis in NC: Shortage of nurses specially trained to examine victims of sexual assault

“Depending on where you live, though, there might be sexual assault nurse examiners in your hospitals 24 hours a day seven days a week,” she said. “It’s more likely that if you live in a rural area that your hospital either doesn’t have any at all or they have somebody that’s only there part of the time. So, if you show up at that hospital, depending on when you show up, you may have to wait a while for a specially trained nurse.”