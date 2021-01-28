Pender, Onslow county schools announce two-hour delay for Thursday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - All Pender County schools will start class on a two-hour delay Thursday January 28 as a precaution because of the threat of inclement weather in the morning hours.
The decision was made Wednesday evening by Pender County Schools administrators following discussion with local emergency services officials.
The delay is in effect for in-person and remote learners; however, teachers and school staff are expected to report to school campuses if conditions allow for safe travel.
Schools in Onslow County are also operating on a two-hour delay Thursday morning.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.