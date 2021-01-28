Pender Co. COVID-19 call center sees 5,000+ calls in first six days

“Not everyone has a computer. They don’t have a smartphone, and I’ll say ‘well just watch your t.v.’ and they may not even have a t.v. and so, they really have this phone number. So, they can call back and that’s their outreach. So it’s important that we do have it, and that we’re here to talk to them and we can bring them up to speed,” said Curt Murdock. He and his wife, Suzanne are part-time workers answering the phones. “Those are the people I really feel for, and I tell them ‘call back everyday. Call back as often as you want,” he said.