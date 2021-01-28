Open enrollment begins soon at the health care marketplace

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The open enrollment period on HealthCare.gov starts February 15, 2021 to give people needing health insurance a new opportunity to get covered.
According to a news release from the White House, President Biden will sign two executive actions Thursday, January 28, to restore access to affordable health care.
The first Executive Order applies to the opening of a “Special Enrollment Period” from February 15 – May 15, 2021 by the Department of Health and Human Services to give Americans necessary access to the health care marketplace.
The second part of Biden’s executive action includes the issue of a Presidential Memorandum to protect women’s health by expanding access to comprehensive reproductive health care.
Click here for full details of President Biden’s executive action.
According to Legal Aid of North Carolina, 90% of marketplace enrollees were able to lower their health insurance premiums through the marketplace at HealthCare.gov
All enrollees will have essential benefits that include doctor and hospital visits, prescription medications, maternity care and mental health treatment. Applicants will not be penalized for pre-existing conditions.
Plans include free immunizations and health screening, considered essential benefits, and any testing or treatment for COVID-19.
Free, local help is available to help the public navigate the enrollment process on HealthCare.gov through the NC Navigator Consortium which comprises six healthcare, social service and legal aid organizations.
“NC Navigators stand ready to assist consumers across the state during this special open enrollment period,” said director of the NC Navigator Consortium Mark Van Arnam.
Applicants can call the toll-free helpline 1-855-733-3711 or visit ncnavigator.net for assistance.
