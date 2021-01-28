New Hanover County offers free drop-off tax preparation and filing service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents can receive free tax preparation and filing through a drop-off only service in New Hanover County (NHC) this year, beginning February 1.
The free tax services are offered by trained individuals who are IRS-certified through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP programs. The service will be available through April 9.
All residents are eligible regardless of age. People using the service have to call one of the three designated locations to set up an appointment and receive instructions on where to pick up required forms and drop off paperwork to limit in-person contact.
“Due to COVID-19 precautions, we will not be offering any in-person appointments,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “Instead, residents will need to call to make an appointment and receive instructions on where to pick up the required forms.”
Smith added, “They will then drop off their tax paperwork with the required documentation at the time of their scheduled appointment. Our tax preparers will be in touch while they complete the tax return and then once complete, everything can be picked back up.”
Participating locations include:
Senior Resource Center: 2222 S College Road, Wilmington
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday by drop off appointment only
- Appointment times available: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- To register for an appointment at this location, call (910)798-6416.
NHC Main Library: 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington (Appointments at this location begin February 12)
- Days of Operation: Monday - Friday by drop off appointment only
- Appointment times available: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- To register for an appointment at this location, call (910)742-0814.
Carolina Beach Site: 300 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach
- Days and Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., and Saturday, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Appointments are not required; this is a walk-in, drop-off site and form packets for this location are only available at this site.
Click here for more information or call (910) 798-6406
