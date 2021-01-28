Man survives gunshot wound to head during robbery attempt, Columbus County deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the head during an attempted robbery last week.
According to a news release, deputies responded around 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 to a home in the 10600 block of Swamp Fox Highway East near Tabor City after receiving a 911 call, requesting emergency personnel.
“Deputies arrived on scene and were unable to get an answer at the front door. Deputies then walked to the rear of the residence and observed blood evidence on the rear door steps and an unsecured door. Deputies made entry to secure the residence and located additional blood evidence inside of the residence,” the news release stated.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the 49-year-old male victim was taken to a hospital in Loris, S.C. by private vehicle after sustaining a single gunshot wound to the head area.
Deputies say he was shot when a man entered the rear of the home and demanded money. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said no property was taken during the incident.
The victim is currently listed in stable condition.
If you have information concerning this incident, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.
