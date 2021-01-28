Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary transitioning to 100 percent remote learning through Feb. 15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary is transitioning to 100 percent remote learning for students beginning Friday, Jan. 29, through Feb. 15 due to an increase in COVID-19 activity, Brunswick County Schools announced Thursday.
The school system mistakenly announced earlier that students were expected to return to in-class learning on Feb. 12, but Feb. 12 and Feb. 15 were already scheduled as remote learning days. Students are expected to return for in-class learning on Feb. 16.
“While the source is not the school, Brunswick County Health Services has identified a COVID-19 cluster in the community that has a direct impact on the campus,” a Brunswick County Schools spokesperson stated in a news release. “A cluster is a link between 5 or more confirmed positive individuals. The school will be deep cleaned and we’re bringing in Serve Pro as an added precaution to ensure that there is no further impact from the virus at this time.”
The school’s staff will work remotely on Friday, Jan. 29, and return to the buildings on Monday, Feb. 1, to continue remote instruction from the classroom.
