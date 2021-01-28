A grocery store will be back in downtown Wilmington after more than two years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After over two years without one, downtown Wilmington is getting a new grocery store.
The owners of Farmin’ on Front had to shut their doors indefinitely shortly after Hurricane Florence. Since then, there has not been a grocery store in the downtown area, something Frank Christopher Meares says is needed. That’s why Meares and his partner are opening up a store called Better Basket.
“Downtown and a lot of people have been asking for a grocery store,” said Meares. “People have been wanting something back in here, but a lot of them didn’t really know what to do.”
Meares says it’s something his partner has wanted to do for a long time. So they took the plunge. They officially take over the lease on Friday. Meares says it’ll be similar to what it used to be, but they want to make it better.
“We’re not just going to be a grocery store, we’re going to be a mixture of a grocery store and a resturant,” said Meares. “An urban eatery; that’s we’ve been called or a “grocerant.” And really, what’s going to be different for us, we’re going to be showing you what we’re making. We’re going to make a difference in your life by showing you how we make everything.”
They hope to open the doors in June of 2021.
To follow along with the construction and opening process, check out Better Basket’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.