First Alert Forecast: bright but frigid cold Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Cool high pressure will control our weather pattern in the short term bringing a bright but breezy and cold close to the week. The January full moon, also known as the “Wolf Moon”, will rise in what will likely be a clear eastern sky at 5:35 p.m. - which is just three minutes before sunset. Check it out if you can! And stay bundled up as you do.
Under the crisp moonlit skies and amid slackening winds, temperatures are likely to freefall through the 30s in the evening en route to the middle and upper 20s by early Friday morning. Take precautions for this “people, plants, pets” and borderline “pipes” -type cold, and be mindful for a slight risk of frost in sheltered areas. Afternoon highs Friday will, again, be in mainly in the 40s but feel like the 30s all day.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer term features a showery close to the weekend amid slightly warmer temperatures. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And, as always, thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
