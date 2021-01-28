First Alert Forecast: bright but frigid cold Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Cool high pressure will control our weather pattern in the short term bringing a bright but breezy and cold close to the week. The January full moon, also known as the “Wolf Moon”, will rise in what will likely be a clear eastern sky at 5:35 p.m. - which is just three minutes before sunset. Check it out if you can! And stay bundled up as you do.