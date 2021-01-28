First Alert Forecast: biting-cold wintry winds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Bundle up today, friends, as wintry breezes bluster through the Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will struggle to the 40s but, considering northwest winds flowing at 15 mph and occasionally gusting over 30 mph, wind chill values ought to hold mostly in the 20s and 30s. Skies will contain clouds and the risk for a few fleeting sprinkles or novelty snowflakes, but bright sunshine will gradually emerge between the morning and the afternoon.
The January full moon, also known as the “Wolf Moon”, will rise in what will likely be a clear eastern sky at 5:35 p.m. - which is just three minutes before sunset. Check it out if you can! And stay bundled up as you do. Under the crisp moonlit skies and amid slackening winds, temperatures are likely to freefall through the 30s in the evening en route to the middle and upper 20s by early Friday morning. Take precautions for this “people, plants, pets” and borderline “pipes” -type cold, and be mindful for a slight risk of frost in sheltered areas.
Catch more chill in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And, as always, thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.