First Alert Forecast: biting-cold wintry winds

The January full moon, also known as the “Wolf Moon”, will rise in what will likely be a clear eastern sky at 5:35 p.m. - which is just three minutes before sunset. Check it out if you can! And stay bundled up as you do. Under the crisp moonlit skies and amid slackening winds, temperatures are likely to freefall through the 30s in the evening en route to the middle and upper 20s by early Friday morning. Take precautions for this “people, plants, pets” and borderline “pipes” -type cold, and be mindful for a slight risk of frost in sheltered areas.