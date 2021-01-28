COVID-19 causes high school to postpone boys basketball games

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced Thursday Heide Trask High School is postponing five upcoming basketball games following a contact tracing alert that revealed close contact with a COVID-19 individual.
Varsity games scheduled for Jan. 29 against Richlands, Feb. 2 against Pender, Feb. 4 and 5 against East Carteret, and Feb. 9 against Croatan have been postponed.
“Because of close contact with a COVID-positive individual outside of our program, we are practicing an abundance of caution for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and pausing all basketball activities,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We’re certainly disappointed to have to take this break, especially for circumstances out of our control, but we will always put safety as our top priority.”
School officials will work with the Coastal 8 Conference to try and reschedule the missed games; otherwise, the Titans are expected to resume competition on Wednesday, Feb. 10 against Richlands.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.