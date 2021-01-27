Wilmington police release photos of suspects in Metting Road shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance photos of three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on Metting Road last week that left one person injured.
On Friday, Jan. 22, officers responded to the 3600 block of Metting Road near Spring Avenue, in the area of Market North Apartments, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 9:26 p.m.
The victim, 23-year-old Omar Mosley, was shot multiple times and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was last listed in stable condition.
On Wednesday, detectives released images showing three different suspects firing handguns. No other details were provided.
If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
