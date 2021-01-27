Wilmington companies to host forum on entrepreneurship to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two Wilmington companies will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior by encouraging entrepreneurship.
CastleBranch, a background screening company, and Genesis Block, a business development services company, will take a closer look at King’s life and his commitment to fighting poverty, during a forum that will also highlight new initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship in Wilmington.
The event is Friday, Jan. 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“We wanted to do something to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and with everything closing down with Covid and the pandemic and the march being canceled, we wanted to do something that the people of Wilmington could come together and honor Dr. King in a way that represents his legacy and in a way that honors him,” said Brandon Cagle, CastleBranch Global Ambassador.
Joe Finley, who is one of the founders of CastleBranch, said there are a few reasons why the company is hosting this event.
“We’ve seen the benefits of entrepreneurship in our lives and we want to spread that around town and tying it back to Martin Luther King - his message really at the end before his life was taken was around fighting poverty,” Finley said. “That is some thing we see still in this community and I see entrepreneur ship as a means of fighting against that poverty.”
CastleBranch said the forum will also highlight the work of Genesis Block, also based in Wilmington, which has a minority business accelerator, a co-working space and an entrepreneur academy.
“We recently partnered with Genesis Block, which is headed up by Gerard and Tracey Newkirk and they are looking to impact all entrepreneurs in our community but in particular they have programs for minority and people of color who want to get involved in their accelerator, so we got behind them and partnered with them in a significant way and we wanted to bring them into this discussion to talk more about what they are doing in our partnership with them as well,” said Finley.
To register for the event on Zoom, click here.
