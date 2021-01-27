Three dogs, catalytic converters and more stolen from Columbus County Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three dogs were stolen in a break in at the Columbus County Animal Shelter.
Two of the dogs, Bella and Bentley, both white poodles, belong to Loretta Shipman, the shelter’s director.
Shipman dropped her dogs off at the shelter for a foster parent to pick them up to look after them while she recovered from surgery, according to a shelter spokesperson.
The third missing dog is described as a brown lab/hound puppy that weighs between 20/30 lbs.
Staffers said they believe break in happened sometime in between 5 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The fence around the building was cut and it appears the perpetrator broke in through the back door.
Once inside, the criminal let several dogs out of their cages and ransacked offices. The thieves stole items including a drill, an industrial fan, a water hose, several doses of dog vaccines and cash.
The crooks also swiped the catalytic converters from three animal shelter trucks and the van of one of the shelter’s rescue coordinators. Now, none of the vehicles are working.
Due to the break in, the shelter is closed for intakes until Monday, except for emergencies.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The shelter does not have security cameras but staff members say they plan to install them after this happened.
