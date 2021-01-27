Shallotte Police Department searching for suspect in dirt bike larceny

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are searching for a possible suspect in the theft of a dirt bike from a local business.
According to a Facebook Post from the department, the suspect is driving a white four-door pickup truck.
Police have not provided any additional information like the name of the business the bike was stolen from, but are asking for help locating the suspect.
“If you recognize the vehicle shown in the picture below please let us know by calling 910-754-6008,” the post reads.
